Off-White names Isamaya Ffrench as Beauty Curator

As part of the Off-White collective, the British makeup artist will work closely with the brand’s art and image director Ibrahim Kamara on expanding its burgeoning beauty line.

Off-White first entered the beauty space in April 2022, launching a line of gender-neutral fragrances under the brand name “Paperwork.” Soon, it added nail polishes to the mix, before introducing crayon-style liners that can be used all over the face and body.

Now the label is betting that Ffrench is the talent to catapult the brand to the next level and “elevate its final perception,” Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli said in a statement. In her new role, she will oversee the creative, product and packaging development, the brand told The Business of Beauty.

Ffrench made waves in the beauty industry with her conceptual approach to makeup artistry, leveraging unusual materials and techniques to enhance her storytelling. She helped develop makeup lines for the likes of Tom Ford, Burberry and Byredo, before eventually launching her own brand in June 2022. (Her latest product drop — a provocative line of phallic lipsticks — landed earlier this month.)

“Her taste, unconventional vision and profound experience will help us write the new chapter of the brand with beauty being a pivotal project on our journey,” Grilli said.

