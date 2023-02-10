default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Off-White names Isamaya Ffrench as Beauty Curator

Isamaya Ffrench has joined Off-White as beauty curator.
Isamaya Ffrench has joined Off-White as beauty curator. (Off-White)
By

As part of the Off-White collective, the British makeup artist will work closely with the brand’s art and image director Ibrahim Kamara on expanding its burgeoning beauty line.

Off-White first entered the beauty space in April 2022, launching a line of gender-neutral fragrances under the brand name “Paperwork.” Soon, it added nail polishes to the mix, before introducing crayon-style liners that can be used all over the face and body.

Now the label is betting that Ffrench is the talent to catapult the brand to the next level and “elevate its final perception,” Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli said in a statement. In her new role, she will oversee the creative, product and packaging development, the brand told The Business of Beauty.

Ffrench made waves in the beauty industry with her conceptual approach to makeup artistry, leveraging unusual materials and techniques to enhance her storytelling. She helped develop makeup lines for the likes of Tom Ford, Burberry and Byredo, before eventually launching her own brand in June 2022. (Her latest product drop — a provocative line of phallic lipsticks — landed earlier this month.)

“Her taste, unconventional vision and profound experience will help us write the new chapter of the brand with beauty being a pivotal project on our journey,” Grilli said.

Learn more:

Smaller Fashion Brands See a Big Opportunity in Beauty

For labels like Stella McCartney, Off-White and Dries Van Noten, beauty can fuel sales growth, profitability and boost brand equity longer term. But cracking the sector is no easy feat.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

For Coty, Is It Goodbye Gucci?

With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Is Coming to California From May 30–June 1, 2023

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.

What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech