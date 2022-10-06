Parfums de Marly Owner Weighs Sale of Luxury Scent Maker

The owner of Parfums de Marly is weighing a sale of the luxury scent maker, whose products can sell for more than €300 a bottle, people familiar with the matter said.

The brand’s founder Julien Sprecher is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to gauge interest in the company he founded in 2009, according to the people. The company could fetch at least €500 million ($495 million) in a sale, they said.

The business could attract other perfume makers, family offices and buyout firms, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction. A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment, while Sprecher and a representative for Parfums de Marly couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Parfums de Marly makes 125 ml bottles of perfume for men and women. The company is inspired by Louis XV and his royal residence Chateau de Marly, with the 18th century French king’s passion for horses represented on its branding. It runs boutiques in Paris, New York and Dubai and revealed plans for a new London store on Instagram earlier this year.

By Aaron Kirchfeld, Angelina Rascouet

