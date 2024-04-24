PZ Cussons to Sell St Tropez, May Exit Africa

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
By selling existing formulas under their own name, retailers can tap into the lucrative beauty market without investing in custom formulations. But that doesn’t mean the private label model is an easy win.
The San Francisco-based company is hoping to tap growing consumer demand for financing for cosmetic treatments among other services.
Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.
Prestige makeup is fashion’s category expansion du jour. But even the market’s most powerful players could learn a thing or two from its celebrity-backed competition.