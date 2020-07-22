default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Report: DTC Wellness Brand Hims Seeks Deal to Go Public

The healthcare brand is exploring the potential deal through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company that could value it at more than $1 billion.
Hims | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Hims Inc., a US online provider of mens' healthcare and consumer products ranging from hair loss treatments to Viagra, is exploring going public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company that could value it at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hims, whose venture capital investors include billionaire Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Redpoint Ventures and SV Angel, has been capitalising on rising demand for telemedicine consultations amid the coronavirus outbreak by using its website to connect consumers seeking to buy prescription medicines with physicians.

Hims is working with investment bank LionTree Advisors LLC on negotiating a potential sale to a so-called special purpose acquisition company, the sources said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential discussions.

SPACs raise money in an initial public offering (IPO) to pursue an acquisition without telling their investors in advance which specific company they will buy. The sources cautioned that there is no certainty that Hims will secure a sale to a SPAC and that other deal options are also being considered.

Hims and LionTree declined to comment.

Hims raised $100 million in a private fundraising round in January 2019 at a $1 billion valuation, according to research firm PitchBook.

The San Francisco-based company was launched in November 2017 by its Chief Executive Andrew Dudum, who is also the co-founder of Atomic, a venture capital firm backed by investors Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen. In 2018, the company branched out into women’s health when it launched Hers, a website that sells birth control, skincare, and other drugs.

Hims has partnered with celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodridguez in a bid to expand its reach through social media and popular culture.

A merger between Hims and a SPAC would be the latest in a wave of such deals in the wake of the pandemic, as many privately-held companies seek to bypass a crowded IPO market.

Earlier this month, healthcare services provider MultiPlan inked a $11 billion deal to go public by merging with blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp., while electric car maker Fisker agreed to go public through a $2.9 billion deal with a blank-check company backed by buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc.

By Rebecca Spalding, Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen with additional reporting by Krystal Hu; editor: Nick Zieminski

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in the category thanks to TikTok.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023