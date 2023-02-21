Revlon Reaches Lender Settlement, Sends Bankruptcy Plan to Vote

The Business of Fashion
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Glossier entering Sephora is analogous to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat in 2010. Hear me out.
After a rough few years, the beauty brand is opening a new SoHo flagship, will soon launch at Sephora and is planning a busy slate of product releases. Sources say sales of $275 million this year aren’t out of the question.
CEO JuE Wong called the the claims “frivolous.”