Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chairman, CEO of LVMH Beauty Division

Rinderknech joined the luxury goods conglomerate from L’Oréal USA, where he was president and chief executive officer, in May 2022 as chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. He will continue to oversee the company’s hospitality division in addition to his new beauty responsibilities.

Stéphanie Médioni, executive president of the division, will report into Rinderknech going forward.

Elsewhere, former Guerlain chief Véronique Courtois was named president and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, succeeding Laurent Kleitman who is exiting the group. Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez succeeds Courtois as president and CEO of Guerlain, while Charles-Henri Levaillant joins Make Up For Ever as president and CEO, succeeding Saint-Genis Rodriguez.

