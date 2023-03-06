default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chairman, CEO of LVMH Beauty Division

Stéphane Rinderknech
Stéphane Rinderknech is the new chairman and CEO of LVMH's beauty division. (LVMH)
By

Rinderknech joined the luxury goods conglomerate from L’Oréal USA, where he was president and chief executive officer, in May 2022 as chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence. He will continue to oversee the company’s hospitality division in addition to his new beauty responsibilities.

Stéphanie Médioni, executive president of the division, will report into Rinderknech going forward.

Elsewhere, former Guerlain chief Véronique Courtois was named president and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, succeeding Laurent Kleitman who is exiting the group. Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez succeeds Courtois as president and CEO of Guerlain, while Charles-Henri Levaillant joins Make Up For Ever as president and CEO, succeeding Saint-Genis Rodriguez.

Learn more:

Why LVMH May Become a Bigger Beauty Player

As digital fuels brand fragmentation in beauty, LVMH has stayed largely on the sidelines, but the explosive success of Fenty Beauty could spell a change of heart.

LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Changing Face of Caroline Hirons

Hirons is arguably the most important figure in British beauty, but she’ll test the limit of her authority as she transitions from skin care expert to brand founder with her new line Skin Rocks.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2023