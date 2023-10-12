Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Taps Christiane Pendarvis as Co-CEO

Pattern Beauty, the hair care and styling range founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, has appointed Christiane Pendarvis as co-CEO. Pendarvis comes to the business from Savage X Fenty, where she was co-president.

“To be able to attract somebody of Christiane’s gravitas and business-building calibre is precisely what Pattern Beauty needs in order to continue executing on my vision for it to become the preeminent leader in the curly, coily and tight textured hair category,” said Ellis Ross in a statement.

A slew of celebrity beauty brands have launched in recent years, often securing big-box retailer partnerships and buzzy press mentions. But maintaining growth has proven more onerous as consumer fatigue around celebrity-led projects has set in.

The Pattern Beauty executive team. (Courtesy of Pattern Beauty.)

Launched in 2018, Pattern Beauty is sold at Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Boots. Pendarvis will act alongside brand president Rachel Jonas Gilman. Ellis Ross is the majority owner of Pattern Beauty in partnership with brand incubator Beach House Group.

Learn more:

Modernising the Black Hair Care Market

A new wave of start-ups shaking up the textured hair care space are catching the attention of major retailers and investors, grabbing more shelf space and venture capital.