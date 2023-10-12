Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Taps Christiane Pendarvis as Co-CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.
BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.
The bi-annual magazine will unveil its 11th issue during Frieze London.
Facing an oversaturated beauty market, A-listers are returning to scents to profit off their image. Only now, you might find some of them stocked next to Byredo rather than at Walmart.