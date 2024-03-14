Ulta Beauty’s Annual Profit Forecast Misses Estimates as Costs Climb

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Can Covid-Era Beauty Brands Grow Up?
Wegovy and Ozempic have ignited something of a gold rush in the pharma industry, with organised crime rings and unscrupulous lone entrepreneurs looking to capitalise on the demand with concoctions that range from useless to potentially deadly.
The Scandinavian influencer known for setting global hair trends unveils her first beauty venture.
The designer is making a foray into cosmetics at the LVMH-owned megabrand-in-making. Celine’s Rouge Triomphe lipstick will debut in the autumn, with a full range of 15 satin-finished colours slated for January 2025.