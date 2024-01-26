default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
China

China’s Luxury Market Expected to Grow By Mid-Single Digits in 2024

A luxury shopper outside a Prada store in Chengdu
The slowdown will be brought on by the current economic climate and a return to overseas shopping, according to a new report by Bain and Company. (Shutterstock)
By

While the Chinese luxury market saw a strong rebound in 2023 following the lifting of pandemic restrictions, it will face a tempered recovery in 2024 at mid-single digit growth. The slowdown will be brought on by the current economic climate and a return to overseas shopping, according to a new report by Bain and Company.

The luxury sector in 2023 grew at an estimated rate of 12 percent year-over-year, fuelled by beauty and fragrance sales, which grew at 8 percent. Leather goods and watches had the softest rebound, between 5 and 10 percent. Strong performance in the first half of the year can be attributed to lower-than-usual spending levels the year prior, due to lockdowns. This rebound, however, was counteracted by weaker growth in the second half of the year due to declines in consumer sentiment.

Tourist spending added a significant boost to the luxury market with growth in Hainan’s duty-free sales at 25 percent. Additionally, brands with a larger concentration of high-spending shoppers who are less likely to feel the blow from a shifting economic landscape showed greater resilience in the second half of 2023.

Bain and Company forecasts that these trends will shape the 2024 luxury landscape and expects slower growth in the region. Hainan, which is forecasted to be a duty-free island by 2025, will be most pivotal in 2024, as the market matures and luxury players continue to invest in the island.

Despite tempered estimated growth in 2024, the Chinese luxury market is expected to grow in the next decade, with luxury consumption in the country predicted to make up between 35 and 40 percent of global luxury spending by 2030.


Learn more:

Bain: Luxury Set for 5% to 12% Growth Amid Increased Performance Polarisation

Growth will largely come from a rebound in China, a strong Japan market and tourism to Europe. However, brands won’t feel the impact equally, said Bain partner Claudia D’Arpizio.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

China’s Luxury Market Set for Moderate Growth

Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds