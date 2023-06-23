Bain: Luxury Set for 5% to 12% Growth Amid Increased Performance Polarisation

The Business of Fashion
The wealthy may be in a mood to splurge but middle-class consumers remain cautious six months after the end of ‘zero-Covid’ policies due to mixed signals in the Chinese economy.
An impending economic downturn is top of mind for the sector right now. BoF breaks down the key implications for the industry.
The privately-held fashion and beauty giant’s sales rose 17 percent to $17 billion in 2022. Private salons for top-spending clients, emerging technologies and a new London headquarters are on new CEO Leena Nair’s agenda.
The creative often credited with pioneering luxury streetwear has stepped away from design duties at the brand he founded. From his new base in Berlin, Oliver is now focused on a constellation of projects under the nascent Shayne Oliver Group.
The brand will appoint insolvency firm FTS Recovery to help secure an investor to refinance its debt or find a buyer for the business.
The long lines of customers outside Chanel and Louis Vuitton stores on Hong Kong’s Canton Road are finally back, and the city’s biggest mall operator is trying to get them to spend like before.
Rising interest in understated, classic style offers a glimmer of hope for smaller heritage houses offering everything from English knits to French shoes to Italian tailoring. Can big brands from LVMH and Kering adapt?