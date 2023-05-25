Chanel to Double Capital Investments, Bolster ‘Ultimate Luxury Experience’ As Sales Surge

The Business of Fashion
The French luxury giant said 2021 revenues rose 23 percent over pre-pandemic levels to $15 billion. The brand now plans to open dedicated boutiques for top-spending clients as rapid growth risks overcrowding its stores, CFO Philippe Blondiaux revealed.
CFO Philippe Blondiaux told BoF that beauty e-commerce sales jumped 32 percent last year, and the brand opened more than 50 standalone cosmetics boutiques as the division reduces its reliance on wholesale partners.
How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
The production company, which was caught up in Balenciaga’s recent controversy, has won acclaim for its work on luxury campaigns over the last two decades. Now, it joins a growing portfolio of PR and creative agencies including Purple and King & Partners.
A blistering rally in luxury goods stocks this year powered by international demand, particularly from China, has taken a hit, wiping out more than $30 billion from the sector on Tuesday.
Big-spending Gen-Zs will propel China to the position of the world’s top buyer by 2025 — usurping both the US and Europe, according to PwC.