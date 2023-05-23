Luxury Stocks Lose $30 Billion in One Day on Demand Fears

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
About two dozen Chinese taste-makers gathered on a recent spring evening in Shanghai for an exclusive showcase hosted by online luxury retailer Mytheresa.com GmbH.
The LVMH brand is recording ‘more than double digit’ growth, generated by ‘natural upselling requested by clients,’ said chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin in an exclusive interview with BoF.
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
On Saturday, Dior landed in a rainy Mexico City to stage its latest destination show at Colegio San Ildefonso, a former Jesuit seminary turned canvas for Mexico’s great 20th-century muralists.