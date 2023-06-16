Chinese E-Commerce Giants Entice Cautious Consumers With Steep Mid-Year Discounts

The Business of Fashion
The imminent breakup of Alibaba Group underscores the importance of having a diverse channel mix in China’s online fashion market but many brands are still over-reliant on two big platforms.
Beijing’s Covid-19 policy shift will give the sector a boost in 2023 but a surge in infections and sluggish economic growth could dampen the recovery after an uplift from Chinese New Year.
As the country’s economy moves into deflationary territory, manufacturing output declines and a real estate crisis worsens, some consumers are becoming increasingly cautious.
Its flagship brand struggled following the departure of its creative director but better growth was seen at other labels.
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.
Last year’s harsh pandemic restrictions and recent raids on foreign firms have made it harder for Western fashion companies to persuade top international talent to move to the country.