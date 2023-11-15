JD.com’s Revenue Beats Estimates After Discounts Drive Sales

The Business of Fashion
In the key China market, sports stars are an increasingly popular choice for luxury brands aiming to broaden their appeal while limiting their exposure to scandal-prone entertainers.
Alibaba’s shopping holiday has lost some of its oomph, but remains a potent force for many brands. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.
As the country’s economy moves into deflationary territory, manufacturing output declines and a real estate crisis worsens, some consumers are becoming increasingly cautious.