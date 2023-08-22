Worldview: China’s JD.com Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates

The Business of Fashion
The country has attracted global retailers like Mango and LC Waikiki thanks to a relatively diversified economy and higher consumer purchasing power than other markets in the subregion.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Turkey’s retail sales rose 28.5 percent year on year in June, South Indian mills cut discounts amid rising cotton prices and 422 facilities are named on Pakistan Accord’s first supplier list.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been devastating for businesses in Kyiv and changed the dynamics of the fashion industry in Moscow more profoundly than anyone expected early last year.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Advent to buy Zimmermann in a $1 billion deal, Amyris to shut down Costa Brazil and Onda Beauty and cotton yarn demand stagnant in north India.