default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
China

Lanvin Group Annual Revenue Flat in 2023

Its main brand Lanvin fell by 7 percent year over year, weighing on the group’s results.
Lanvin's store on New York City's Madison Avenue.
Lanvin's store on New York City's Madison Avenue. (Lanvin)
By

Lanvin Group reported preliminary annual revenue last year that rose by 1 percent to €426 million ($461 million) last year, hamstrung by weakness at its flagship brand Lanvin, which has been without a designer since the April 2023 departure of former creative director Bruno Sialelli.

From 2022 to 2023, the Lanvin brand’s revenues fell 7 percent to €111.7 million. At its other brands, Wolford gained 1 percent, Sergio Rossi was down by 4 percent, Caruso was up 30 percent, and St John’s was up 5 percent.

CEO Eric Chan described 2023 as a transition year “full of macroeconomic headwinds and global challenges” and nodded to a softening second half across the luxury fashion industry. Management attributed weakness at Lanvin to a softer wholesale market but also noted brand performance improved in the latter half of the year. The first six months saw revenue fall by 11 percent year over year but it managed to end the year down 7 percent. Increased investments into leather goods and accessories and the November 2023 launch of Lanvin Lab, a capsule collection created by a rotating cast of guest designers, the first being the rapper Future, helped drive sales.

The group is in the midst of a rehaul. In December, it announced a change in its executive leadership, with Chan, who was then a senior executive at a subsidiary of Lanvin-parent Fosun Group, taking over as CEO from Joann Cheng.

A new designer announcement at Lanvin is expected soon.

Learn more:

Lanvin Group Replaces Joann Cheng With New CEO

The share price of the group, which has seen frequent turnover in executives and creative talent, has fallen by 68 percent from its debut.

About the author
Tiffany Ap

Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

Where to Engage Shoppers This Chinese New Year

While travel to Europe remains muted, Chinese shoppers are flocking to Singapore, Thailand and other Southeast Asian destinations where fashion retailers are hoping Lunar New Year marketing investments will pay off.

Why Chinese Brands Excel at Down Jackets

Local fashion designers experimenting with puffers and other down clothing have scored collaborations with outerwear companies like Moncler and attracted the attention of prominent international retailers like H.Lorenzo.

China’s Luxury Market Set for Moderate Growth

Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024