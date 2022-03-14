Lockdown Conditions Return to Major Chinese Cities as Covid-19 Cases Reach Two-Year High

The southern tech hub of Shenzhen and its 17.5 million residents have entered a government-ordered lockdown that is expected to last at least a week, impacting local malls, manufacturing hubs and ports.

Non-essential workers have been ordered to stay home and all adults must undergo three tests in the coming days. Buses and subways are closed and non-essential stores (all except supermarkets, farmers markets and pharmacies) are closed. Express deliveries have been allowed to continue.

Shenzhen is home to one of the world’s largest ports, fuelling concern the lockdown could cause further strain on global supply chains.

In Shanghai, movement has been restricted in and out of the city, school children are back to online learning and housing compounds around the city are being subject to rolling 48 hour lockdown periods. After 48 hours, if all residents test negative for Covid-19 twice, the compounds can reopen, a positive test means the compound stays locked down for at least 14 days and those testing positive are taken to central quarantine.

Offices and shopping centres are also being sporadically locked down in Shanghai if they are linked to a Covid-19 case, with workers and shoppers ordered to stay inside until mass testing can be completed. The city government last Friday denied rumours that a city-wide lockdown is imminent.

China’s National Health Commission reported 3,122 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up from 1,524 on Saturday and 1,100 on Friday. Though these numbers remain below those of other countries, they are the highest caseload China has seen since its initial battle with Covid-19 in Wuhan over two years ago.

