Supply Chain Concerns as China Partially Shuts Another Port

A terminal has been closed at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in eastern China, the world’s third busiest, halting all inbound and outbound containers due to what it described as a “system disruption” in a statement, but is likely due to an employee at the terminal testing positive for Covid-19, according to a Bloomberg report.

The terminal accounts for about 25 percent of container cargo through the port and is the second recent shutdown at a Chinese port due to Covid-19 infections, after the closure of Yantian port in Shenzhen from late May for about a month.

That closure lifted soaring freight rates, which are at record levels and a source of inflation. It’s feared this latest disruption will further strain supply chains and cause prices to rise even further.

An extended halt at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port could have particularly serious consequences, impacting supply for Black Friday and holiday season shopping in the West.

