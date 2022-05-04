default-output-block.skip-main
Entrepreneurship

Saul Nash Wins Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Saul Nash wins the 2022 International Woolmark Prize.
Saul Nash. (Saul Nash)
By

The designer and choreographer was presented the award Wednesday, in recognition of his innovative approach to design and explorations of sportswear, performance, identity and heritage in his collections. Nash was also the 2022 winner of the prestigious Woolmark Prize, announced last week. In 2021, he was named a semi-finalist in the LVMH Prize.

First launched in February 2018 by the British Fashion Council and Royal Household, the Queen Elizabeth II Award selects fashion designers that engage in sustainable or socially responsible practises. Previous recipients have included Richard Quinn, Priya Ahluwalia and Rosh Mahtani, founder of jewellery brand Alighieri.

Learn more:

In London, Multicultural Start-Ups Shine

Ahluwalia, Labrum and Saul Nash’s collections — steeped in the Indian, West African and Caribbean heritage of their founders — stood out at the London fashion week in February.

