Alibaba-Owned Daraz Gears Up for Battle Against Amazon

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday missed market expectations for second quarter revenue, as consumption in the country slowed and its e-commerce business took a hit from supply chain constraints.
Tracking the origin of a gem back to the mine is a notoriously difficult challenge but new sanctions on Russian diamonds are set to radically transform the jewellery industry, requiring “mine-to-finger” traceability in key markets.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features India’s retail behemoth, Kenyan denim producers and fast fashion in Venezuela.
Escalating conflict in the Red Sea will place inflationary pressures on retailers — and eventually their consumers — with potential consequences for the global economy at large.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Dubai Duty Free, Mexican garment workers and Hong Kong beauty giant Sa Sa International.