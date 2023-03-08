Arab Fashion Week Rebrands as Dubai Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
An analysis of consumers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from BoF Insights reveals what’s at stake for both local and global brands in an industry in the midst of vast change.
Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.
The region’s $89 billion fashion industry is set for unprecedented change in the upcoming years thanks to a mix of factors, from shifting consumer behaviours to new government investment policies, according to BoF Insights’ new report.
Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, the CEO of Mercy Corps, shares insights on growing global food insecurity and deepening inequality.