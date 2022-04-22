Australian Fashion Players PAS Group and Brand Collective to Merge

The deal will make the combined entity – which will trade as Brand Collective – one of the top three fashion retail groups in the country with more than 300 locations across Australia and New Zealand.

The merged company will operate 26 brands and 15 licences, ranging from global brands including Clarks, Hush Puppies, and Superdry, to local labels including Volley, Black Pepper, Julius Marlow Marco Polo, and footwear chain Shoes & Sox.

Brand Collective will have combined annual sales of AU$600 million ($447 million) once the merger takes effect on April 26, and a staff of 3,000.

The new business will be managed by chief executive Eric Morris, with former Shoes & Sox general manager Lisa Shalem working alongside as newly appointed executive GM of the company’s footwear division.

Inside Retail has reported that Brand Collective’s existing CEO, Caleb Brown, will depart from the business.

Established in 2004, The PAS Group is a leading Australian apparel and sports business managing 15 brands and licenses across both retail and wholesale. Brand Collective, owned by LK Group, sells apparel and footwear products from a portfolio of Australian and international brands through a combination of department and brand retail stores, and online.

