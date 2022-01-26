Australia’s Biggest Department Store Group Myer Records Double-Digit Growth

The department store operator reported a 12.3 percent increase in sales during the five months to Jan. 1, despite losing 27 percent of its brick-and-mortar trading days due to Covid-19-related lockdowns in different parts of Australia.

Though pre-Christmas sales rose by 17.1 percent, Myer chief executive John King said the more recent arrival of Omicron, which is spreading rapidly on Australia’s eastern seaboard, has already had a negative impact on trading since New Year.

The arrival of the new Covid strain resulted in a 2 percent decline in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute’s Australian consumer sentiment index in January, as Australians grew more cautious about spending.

“While we are seeing Omicron impact sales post-Christmas, we will continue to focus on growing our strong online business, ongoing engagement across our Myer One [loyalty] programme and disciplined management of costs and inventory,” he said.

Myer’s online trade rose 54.3 percent year-on-year in the five month period tracked in this most recent trading update and now accounts for 27.7 per cent of overall sales, compared with 20.2 per cent a year earlier.

King said that despite an improved gross profit, the company has been facing higher costs of doing business, including the end of the Australian government’s JobKeeper subsidy that aimed to help companies continue to employ staff when Covid prevented trading.

Myer’s first-half results are scheduled for release in March.

