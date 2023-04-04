Bangladesh Fire: Hundreds of Firefighters Tackle Blaze in Huge Dhaka Clothing Market

Hundreds of firefighters have been mobilised in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, to battle a huge fire that raged through a popular clothing market and blanketed the city’s oldest neighbourhoods in black smoke.

No casualties from the Tuesday morning blaze have been reported yet. Shop owners and fire officials told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent commercial precincts had been almost completely gutted.

“Some 600 firefighters... are working to bring the fire under control,” fire department spokesman Rakibul Islam told AFP, adding that the blaze began around dawn.

A military spokesman said in a statement that an air force helicopter had joined the firefighting effort.

Aerial footage from the helicopter showed hundreds of people watching the fire from a nearby overpass.

The market is a popular destination for cut-price western fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, selling clothes that were produced in the city’s garment factories but failed to meet export standards.

Distraught shop owners told reporters the blaze had left them destitute ahead of Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan and the country’s biggest religious celebration.

“I borrowed 1.5m taka ($14,100) to buy Eid clothing,” one business owner said. “I’ve lost everything.”

By Agence France-Presse

Learn more:

‘How Can We Live?’: For Garment Workers, It’s Worse Than the Pandemic

Rising living costs and increasingly precarious work are trapping the low-wage workers who power the fashion industry in a crushing squeeze, Sarah Kent reports from Dhaka.