UAE Claims Top Spot as World’s Rough Diamond Trading Hub

The Gulf state last year overtook Belgium to become the world’s top trading hub for rough diamonds, according to the head of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

Over $22.8 billion of rough diamonds were traded through Dubai in 2021, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC chief executive and executive chairman said, adding that the polished diamond sector continues to grow.

Since 2015, the United Arab Emirates’ rough diamond trade has grown by 76 percent a statement from the DMCC CEO’s office said.

Belgium’s trade also bounced back in 2021, with $37.23 billion in imports and exports of traded diamonds in the full year 2021 (up 0.32 percent over 2019′s $37.11 billion), according to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC). The AWDC figures did not break out the value of the rough diamond trade and the organisation did not respond to BoF’s requests for comment.

