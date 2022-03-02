Fashion Brands Undertake Charitable Efforts For Ukraine

The Business of Fashion
In the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, some brands are pausing operations or sales in Russia, and several fashion brands — from luxury labels to fast fashion retailers — are also announcing philanthropic initiatives and endeavours to provide aid to Ukraine.
LVMH donated €5 million ($5.56 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as launching a fundraising campaign for the committee across the conglomerate.
On their social channels, Balenciaga pledged support for Ukraine, as well as announcing a donation to the World Food Programme (WFP). Parent company Kering also offered support for Ukraine on its social channels, and pledged a donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). As part of its ongoing Chime for Change campaign, Gucci also made a $500,000 donation to the UNCHR.
The OTB Foundation — the foundation associated with the parent company of Diesel, Maison Margiela and Jil Sander — announced a team up with the UNHCR. Italian luxury brand Valentino also announced it will donate €500,000 ($554,705) to UNHCR, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana.
The Tapestry Foundation, the foundation associated with the owner of brands like Stuart Weitzman and Coach, also made a donation of $100,000 to the UNHCR, and is matching donations from its North American employees. Kate Spade New York, one of Tapestry’s brands, made an additional $25,000 donation to the international rescue committee, one of the brand’s longtime partners.
Fast fashion retailer ASOS said that it will make a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee - Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and is exploring ways of donating clothing to those affected by the conflict.
Burberry has also made a monetary donation to British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and is matching employee donations to any charity that supports humanitarian causes in Ukraine.
