Fashion Brands Undertake Charitable Efforts For Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, some brands are pausing operations or sales in Russia, and several fashion brands — from luxury labels to fast fashion retailers — are also announcing philanthropic initiatives and endeavours to provide aid to Ukraine.

LVMH donated €5 million ($5.56 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as launching a fundraising campaign for the committee across the conglomerate.

On their social channels, Balenciaga pledged support for Ukraine, as well as announcing a donation to the World Food Programme (WFP). Parent company Kering also offered support for Ukraine on its social channels, and pledged a donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). As part of its ongoing Chime for Change campaign, Gucci also made a $500,000 donation to the UNCHR.

The OTB Foundation — the foundation associated with the parent company of Diesel, Maison Margiela and Jil Sander — announced a team up with the UNHCR. Italian luxury brand Valentino also announced it will donate €500,000 ($554,705) to UNHCR, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana.

The Tapestry Foundation, the foundation associated with the owner of brands like Stuart Weitzman and Coach, also made a donation of $100,000 to the UNHCR, and is matching donations from its North American employees. Kate Spade New York, one of Tapestry’s brands, made an additional $25,000 donation to the international rescue committee, one of the brand’s longtime partners.

Fast fashion retailer ASOS said that it will make a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee - Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and is exploring ways of donating clothing to those affected by the conflict.

Burberry has also made a monetary donation to British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and is matching employee donations to any charity that supports humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

Learn more:

Ukraine War: Burberry, Puma Halt Shipments as Brands Struggle to Continue Business in Russia

A growing number of brands are halting deliveries, with a handful saying they will suspend sales.