KEY INSIGHTS

Balenciaga made an image of the Ukrainian flag the only post on its Instagram feed and said it would turn its social channels over to provide information about the situation in Ukraine.

More brands are speaking out in support of Ukraine, with Balenciaga parent company Kering also pledging to donate to the UN Refugee Agency.

Fashion Week Russia has cancelled its March edition, due to take place in Moscow later in the month.



Fashion Week Russia Cancels March Edition

Moscow’s major bi-annual fashion week event has cancelled its upcoming edition, which was to be held Mar. 16-22.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia’s official Instagram account posted a notice Wednesday saying the event would not go ahead, but did not give a reason for its cancellation. Organisers declined to comment further on the cancellation when contacted by BoF.

— Daria Labutina

Balenciaga Devotes Social Channels to Support Ukraine

The Kering-owned luxury label made an image of the Ukrainian flag the only post on its Instagram feed Wednesday, one of the strongest signs of support yet from a major fashion brand following Russia’s invasion last week.

In the accompanying caption, Balenciaga said it had made a donation to The World Food Programme, a global humanitarian organisation. On Tuesday, the WFP launched an emergency operation to provide food assistance for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Balenciaga also pledged to dedicate its social platforms, which have more than 13 million followers across Instagram and Twitter, to “report and relay information around the situation in Ukraine.”

Parent company Kering also displayed its support for Ukraine, with a blue and yellow post of the word “peace” on its Instagram feed, and said that it will make a “significant donation” to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

— Daniel-Yaw Miller