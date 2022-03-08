Galeries Lafayette to Make Macau Debut

The store is one of six retail and lifestyle brands new to Macau that will anchor a five-star hotel and shopping precinct. The new development will be built on a site that was previously earmarked to be a casino, plans for which collapsed along with the business of previous owner, Genting Hong Kong.

Hong Kong-listed Forward Fashion Holdings, which operates more than 200 self-operated stores in Greater China for brands including Stella McCartney, Bose, La Maison du Chocolat and Moschino, will manage the five-storey retail precinct.

In a statement, Forward Fashion said the Galeries Lafayette store, the fourth in Greater China, will take up about 45,000-square-feet and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

It will incorporate pop-up art elements and integrate a mix of international designer names, luxury and vanguard fashion brands, trendy footwear and accessories, high-end beauty, and fashion cafes, “bringing French elegance and European Art Nouveau to the city” the statement read in part.

Yoho Treasure Island Resort World Hotel – which will be more simply known as Treasure Island Hotel Macau when it opens – will have 600 rooms and is being constructed adjacent to Nam Van Lake at the central intersection of the Macau Peninsula and Cotai.

Other tenants confirmed by Forward Fashion to date include Under Armour, UFC Gym, North American fast-food chain Five Guys and gaming centre Beebeeland. A Pop Mart flagship will target “the premium, trendy cultural segment,” reflecting the collectibles company’s expansion into collaborations with fashion labels, including Moncler.

Patrick Fan, founder, chairman and executive director of Forward Fashion said the company was actively exploring more opportunities for co-operation, and is looking to introduce more high-quality fashion brands to its portfolio, as well as to the Treasure Island Hotel Macau.

