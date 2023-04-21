Lagos Fashion Week’s ‘Woven Threads’ Showcase Returns

The three-day responsible fashion exhibition will feature both physical and digital displays from local designers and creatives to “highlight African design principles and their intrinsic circularity,” according to information shared by the organisation.

The event, organised by Omoyemi Akerele’s Style House Files agency, will display the work of 14 Nigerian designers, including Emmanuel Okoro’s celebrated Emmy Kasbit brand, Nkwo Onwuka’s namesake artisanal design label, and Pepperrow, a vibrant emerging contemporary womenswear brand which describes its products as “neo-luxury”.

The fourth edition of the annual event opens in Lagos on Apr. 21.

In June, a selection of the participating designers will travel to London to display their work at a Woven Threads pop-up at Selfridges.

