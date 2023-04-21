default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Lagos Fashion Week’s ‘Woven Threads’ Showcase Returns

The annual event is organised by Omoyemi Akerele’s Style House Files agency.
The annual event is organised by Omoyemi Akerele’s Style House Files agency. (Wami Aluko)
By

The three-day responsible fashion exhibition will feature both physical and digital displays from local designers and creatives to “highlight African design principles and their intrinsic circularity,” according to information shared by the organisation.

The event, organised by Omoyemi Akerele’s Style House Files agency, will display the work of 14 Nigerian designers, including Emmanuel Okoro’s celebrated Emmy Kasbit brand, Nkwo Onwuka’s namesake artisanal design label, and Pepperrow, a vibrant emerging contemporary womenswear brand which describes its products as “neo-luxury”.

The fourth edition of the annual event opens in Lagos on Apr. 21.

In June, a selection of the participating designers will travel to London to display their work at a Woven Threads pop-up at Selfridges.

Learn More:

The Gatekeepers to Nigeria’s Fashion Market

Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

African Sneaker Brands Go Global

Big hitters and scrappy start-ups in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa are vying for a share of the $152 billion global sneaker market.

Luxury Adapts to the ‘New Ramadan Rush’

Brands like Dior, Fendi and Valentino have responded to shifting travel patterns as some Middle Eastern customers return to familiar hubs in Europe but others choose to shop closer to home or explore new destinations during the Muslim holy month.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns