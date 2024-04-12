Picky Consumers Jilting Big Brands Are Unilever India’s New Risk

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Brazil’s JHSF, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the impact of Taiwan’s earthquake on textile supply chains.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim, a Polish fashion giant‘s Russia controversy and the bombing of a Malaysian retailer over blasphemous socks.
As luxury marketing hits saturation point in Dubai during the Muslim holy month, global brands are ramping up their local engagement in other Gulf cities including Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City.
Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co are among the brands expanding in Perth, Australia in a bid to tap its mining, oil and gas wealth and newfound status as a travel hub.