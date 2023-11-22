default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Billionaire Separation Erases $180 Million at India Fabric Maker

Raymond Group garment factory
Raymond Ltd., one of the world’s biggest producers of suit fabric, fell for the seventh day as the acrimonious separation between its billionaire chairman and his wife sparked uncertainty among investors. (Raymond Group)
By

Raymond Ltd., one of the world’s biggest producers of suit fabric, fell for the seventh day in Mumbai as the acrimonious separation between its billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania and his wife sparked uncertainty among investors.

The stock has tumbled 12 percent since Nov. 13 when Singhania announced separation from Nawaz Singhania, his wife of 32 years and a Raymond board member, erasing more than $180 million in market value. The shares fell as much 4.4 percent on Wednesday, set for the biggest drop since Oct. 25.

The Economic Times reported late Monday citing people in the know that Nawaz has sought 75 percent of Singhania’s $1.4 billion fortune as part of a settlement. A representative for the Raymond Group didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“Uncertainty around the separation is weighing on the stock. Nobody knows what kind of impact it will have on the company,” said Varun Singh, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd. “Since the wife is a board member, this has become a corporate governance issue.”

Singh initiated coverage on the stock with a hold recommendation on Nov. 20. The company has seven buy and no sell ratings, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

By Alex Gabriel Simon

Learn more:

India’s Fashion Business Billionaires Offer Clues to Cracking the Market

At least 20 percent of India’s billionaires can thank the fashion business for part of their fortunes. Global brands have lots to learn.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

Can Global Brands See Beyond Bollywood in India?

Actors are a particularly effective way of reaching Indian consumers, but fashion brands should consider widening the net to include other famous faces like local musicians, athletes and celebrity influencers, say marketing experts.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023