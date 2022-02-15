default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Global Markets

Sri Lankan Apparel and Textile Exports Rise Almost 23% in 2021

Workers in a textile factory in Sri Lanka.
Workers in a textile factory in Sri Lanka. (Shutterstock)
By

The value of the sector reached $5.42 billion after fashion exports rose 22.93 percent year-on-year in 2021, according to provisional data released by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

Clothing exports from the South Asian island nation increased by 25.7 percent and exports of woven fabrics surged by 99.84 percent year-on-year. Speaking at the Sri Lanka Economic Summit, Hirdaramani Group director Aroon Hirdaramani said the country’s apparel sector would target exports worth $8 billion by 2025 by increasing investment in local supply chains.

Learn more:

Human Rights Violations Are Increasing in Fashion’s Manufacturing Hubs

For many workers in fashion’s global supply chain, the last 18 months have been a period of crisis. But the worsening of labour rights abuses did not start with the pandemic, found a new report published by risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, but had been already happening over the last four years.

In This Article
Topics
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022