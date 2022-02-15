Sri Lankan Apparel and Textile Exports Rise Almost 23% in 2021

The value of the sector reached $5.42 billion after fashion exports rose 22.93 percent year-on-year in 2021, according to provisional data released by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

Clothing exports from the South Asian island nation increased by 25.7 percent and exports of woven fabrics surged by 99.84 percent year-on-year. Speaking at the Sri Lanka Economic Summit, Hirdaramani Group director Aroon Hirdaramani said the country’s apparel sector would target exports worth $8 billion by 2025 by increasing investment in local supply chains.

