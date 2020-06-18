default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Amazon and Valentino File Joint Lawsuit Over Counterfeit Shoes

The move is Amazon's first joint litigation with a luxury fashion brand and Valentino's first with an online retailer.
Valentino store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

MILAN, Italy — Italian luxury brand Valentino and internet giant Amazon have filed a joint lawsuit against New York-based Kaitlyn Pan Group for allegedly counterfeiting Valentino shoes and offering them for sale online.

The move is Amazon's first joint litigation with a luxury fashion brand and Valentino's first with an online retailer.

The lawsuit regards the Valentino Garavani Rockstud shoes and the fashion group will receive any proceeds from the case, the companies said in a statement.

Kaitlyn Pan did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Amazon has long been rumoured to be readying a new luxury fashion site to rival Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion, but LVMH and other top luxury groups say the risk of counterfeiting is high on such platforms.

Amazon said it had shut down Kaitlyn Pan's seller account on its platform in September 2019.

"Despite multiple notices of infringement and a cease and desist order, Kaitlyn Pan continues to import, distribute, sell, and offer infringing products on kaitlynpanshoes.com," the companies said.

They added Kaitlyn Pan had tried to apply for a US trademark for the Garavani Rockstud shoes, "flagrantly and willfully disregarding Valentino’s intellectual property."

By Agnieszka Flak; editor: Kirsten Donovan.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Kering Lags Luxury Peers

Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023