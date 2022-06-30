Botter Named 2022 Andam Fashion Award Winner

The Caribbean-inspired, gender-neutral brand is led by designers Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, who were previously artistic directors at Nina Ricci. They will receive €300,000 ($314,365) as well as coaching from Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky, Instagram’s VP fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, and the senior leadership team at Mytheresa. Other winners included Robert Wun, a London-based womenswear designer, who won the special prize; Bluemarble, which took home the Pierre Bergé prize; and Dolly Cohen, who won the accessories prize. The recipients of the former two prizes were awarded €100,000 as well as coaching opportunities while the accessories prize comes with €50,000.

There were 13 total finalists and the winners were selected by a jury of 33 members. Other finalists included South African menswear designer Lukhanyo Mdingi; Ottolinger, a womenswear brand based in Berlin; Copenhagen-based men and womenswear label Heliot Emil; the gender-neutral Cool TM brand and New York designer Peter Do.

“This year’s winners exude talent and energy, with a will that permeates their brand and will allow them, with Andam, to grow exponentially in the coming seasons,” said Guillaume Houzé, images and communications director and board member at Galeries Lafayette, who served as a member of the jury. “Beyond the winners, the quality of the nominees, which remains unquestioned year after year, and continues to demonstrate the major role that Andam plays in the emerging spheres of fashion.”

