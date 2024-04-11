Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Gucci Hires Deputy CEO to Bolster Turnaround Efforts

Louis Vuitton marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining the Kering flagship as it attempts to reignite growth under CEO Jean-François Palus and creative director Sabato de Sarno.
Louis Vuitton’s marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining Kering flagship Gucci, effective May 2nd.
Louis Vuitton marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining Kering flagship Gucci as deputy CEO, effective May 2nd. (Matthew Brookes)
By

Kering flagship Gucci has hired Stefano Cantino, a veteran communications executive from Louis Vuitton, to the newly created role of deputy CEO, bolstering its efforts to reignite growth.

Before joining Vuitton, Cantino rose through the ranks at Prada, becoming a top communications officer and then chief executive for the French market. At Vuitton, he oversaw the now €20 billion-a-year brand’s sprawling communications apparatus, including blockbuster fashion week spectacles such as Pharrell Williams debut on Paris’ Pont Neuf and elaborate museum-style exhibitions.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Gucci as Kering attempts to revamp the brand’s image, collections and organisation in a bid to get things back on track after a precipitous sales decline.

Under new leadership — including creative director Sabato de Sarno, CEO Jean-François Palus (Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault’s most trusted deputy) and Kering deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini — the brand is angling for a more high-end, timeless image, but will need to balance that ambition with efforts to attract attention and gets customers excited about Gucci again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales fell by around 20 percent in the first quarter, the group said in an unscheduled trading update last month, further knocking investor confidence in the brand’s turnaround programme.

Learn more:

Can Gucci’s Turnaround Plan Still Work?

This week, Kering flagged sales were down 20 percent at its flagship brand, knocking confidence in the group’s turnaround strategy. ‘A more drastic solution is required,’ one analyst wrote.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How the Paris Olympics Will (Really) Impact Fashion Week

From security checkpoints to spiking hotel prices, fashion brands are struggling to plan for the upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks — and separate fact from fiction — in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Games.

How Matches’ Collapse Could Impact Independent Fashion

The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024