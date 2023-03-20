Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Moschino after 10 years, the Italian fashion brand said Monday.

When Scott took up the creative helm in October 2013, he brought a fresh energy to Moschino, a brand that thrived in the ‘80s but declined following the death of its founder Franco Moschino in 1994.

Scott’s playfully camp collections, often infused with tongue-in-cheek references to pop culture, introduced the brand to a new generation and helped spark growth for parent Aeffe in markets like like China and Korea, where the group was under penetrated. Early runway shows, like his Autumn/Winter 2014 McDonald’s-inspired collection and Spring/Summer 2015 Barbie collection, were a hit on social media.

”These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination,” Scott said in a statement. “I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind.”

