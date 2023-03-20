default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

Jeremy Scott.
Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Moschino. (Getty Images)
By

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Moschino after 10 years, the Italian fashion brand said Monday.

When Scott took up the creative helm in October 2013, he brought a fresh energy to Moschino, a brand that thrived in the ‘80s but declined following the death of its founder Franco Moschino in 1994.

Scott’s playfully camp collections, often infused with tongue-in-cheek references to pop culture, introduced the brand to a new generation and helped spark growth for parent Aeffe in markets like like China and Korea, where the group was under penetrated. Early runway shows, like his Autumn/Winter 2014 McDonald’s-inspired collection and Spring/Summer 2015 Barbie collection, were a hit on social media.

”These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination,” Scott said in a statement. “I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind.”

Learn more:

How Fashion Learned to Love McDonald’s, Ikea and DHL

More and more designers are elevating the ordinary emblems of mass consumerism to extraordinary heights — or at least pasting them onto t-shirts.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Fashion’s Future at Auction Houses

Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.

Dior to Show at Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ Monument

At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.

Fewer Risks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech