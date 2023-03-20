Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.
With the UK no longer offering tax breaks to international shoppers, customers are instead flocking to Paris and Milan.
At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.
Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.