Luxury Jeweller Bulgari Comes Under Fire in China

High-end jeweller Bulgari has come under fire on Chinese social media on Tuesday for listing Taiwan as a separate country on an overseas website.

Bulgari, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, apologised on its official Weibo account, saying the mistake was due to a management error and that it “respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Reporting by Casey Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

