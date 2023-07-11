default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury Jeweller Bulgari Comes Under Fire in China

Bulgari store in Paris, France.
Bulgari store in Paris, France. (Shutterstock)
High-end jeweller Bulgari has come under fire on Chinese social media on Tuesday for listing Taiwan as a separate country on an overseas website.

Bulgari, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, apologised on its official Weibo account, saying the mistake was due to a management error and that it “respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Reporting by Casey Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

Bulgari CEO: ‘Less But Better’ Driving Luxury Growth

The LVMH brand is recording ‘more than double digit’ growth, generated by ‘natural upselling requested by clients,’ said chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin in an exclusive interview with BoF.

