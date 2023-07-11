Luxury Jeweller Bulgari Comes Under Fire in China

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luca Solca examines Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra’s push to double retail space productivity at its flagship brand.
The Italian tennis player carried a Gucci duffel bag onto the court at Wimbledon, marking a changing of the fashion guard in the tradition-bound tennis world.
British fashion designer Samuel Ross opens up to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about his work to foster more diversity in fashion.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.