Bulgari CEO: ‘Less But Better’ Driving Luxury Growth

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company are pleased to present our State of Fashion Watches and Jewellery Report. Download the full report here.
In luxury watches, revenues are up but volumes are down, creating new winners, losers, opportunities and threats, writes Robin Swithinbank.
Creative director Giovanna Engelbert has rolled out a colourful, more exuberant aesthetic and enlisted fashion heavy-hitters like Steven Meisel and Pat McGrath as the Austrian crystal-maker seeks to return to profitability by boosting its presence in fine jewellery.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s luxury editor Robert Williams, along with a panel of experts, unpack our latest case study Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy.
The Cannes film festival is no stranger to high fashion. Entrance-making gowns and jewels are almost mandatory, particularly after the luxury jeweller Chopard redesigned the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, in 1998.
The privately-held fashion and beauty giant’s sales rose 17 percent to $17 billion in 2022. Private salons for top-spending clients, emerging technologies and a new London headquarters are on new CEO Leena Nair’s agenda.