Higher Values, Lower Volumes: The New Shape of the Watch Sector

The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company are pleased to present our State of Fashion Watches and Jewellery Report. Download the full report here.
Creative director Giovanna Engelbert has rolled out a colourful, more exuberant aesthetic and enlisted fashion heavy-hitters like Steven Meisel and Pat McGrath as the Austrian crystal-maker seeks to return to profitability by boosting its presence in fine jewellery.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s luxury editor Robert Williams, along with a panel of experts, unpack our latest case study Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy.
The Cannes film festival is no stranger to high fashion. Entrance-making gowns and jewels are almost mandatory, particularly after the luxury jeweller Chopard redesigned the festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, in 1998.
The privately-held fashion and beauty giant’s sales rose 17 percent to $17 billion in 2022. Private salons for top-spending clients, emerging technologies and a new London headquarters are on new CEO Leena Nair’s agenda.