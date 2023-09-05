LVMH’s Thelios acquires French eyewear brand Vuarnet.

French luxury house LVMH’s eyewear Thelios unit said on Tuesday it had acquired French high-end sunglass brand Vuarnet from NEO Investment Partners without disclosing any financial details.

The deal is the first brand acquisition for Thelios, which designs, produces and distributes sunglasses and optical frames for brands such as Dior, Fendi and Givenchy.

Thelios, which aims to “restore the brand’s former glory”, said that Vuarnet’s expertise in mineral lenses would help the group expand its know-how in this area.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editor: Cristina Carlevaro

