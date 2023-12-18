Margiela Artisanal, Valentino Menswear Return to Paris Fashion Week

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week’s organising body, released provisional calendars for January’s menswear and haute couture weeks.

During menswear week, which will run from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, Valentino and Balmain both plan to stage separate menswear shows in Paris for the for the first time since 2020. New names on the docket include shows for Auralee, Winnie, Ziuggi and presentations by Karu Research, Meta Campania Collective and Ouest France. Saint Laurent and Celine are absent, though both tend to pop on and off the calendar (sometimes skipping menswear seasons or opting for an off-piste presentation or video.)

The haute couture shows run from Jan. 22 to 25 and will see the return of Maison Margiela’s Artisanal line by John Galliano, which hasn’t shown on the runway since pivoting to a video format in 2020. In addition to the week’s megabrand anchors like Valentino, Dior and Chanel, the season will see a first show by guest member Peet Dullaert and the return of another former guest on the calendar, Robert Wun.





