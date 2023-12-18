default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Margiela Artisanal, Valentino Menswear Return to Paris Fashion Week

Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2024
Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2024 (Maison Margiela)
By

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week’s organising body, released provisional calendars for January’s menswear and haute couture weeks.

During menswear week, which will run from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, Valentino and Balmain both plan to stage separate menswear shows in Paris for the for the first time since 2020. New names on the docket include shows for Auralee, Winnie, Ziuggi and presentations by Karu Research, Meta Campania Collective and Ouest France. Saint Laurent and Celine are absent, though both tend to pop on and off the calendar (sometimes skipping menswear seasons or opting for an off-piste presentation or video.)

The haute couture shows run from Jan. 22 to 25 and will see the return of Maison Margiela’s Artisanal line by John Galliano, which hasn’t shown on the runway since pivoting to a video format in 2020. In addition to the week’s megabrand anchors like Valentino, Dior and Chanel, the season will see a first show by guest member Peet Dullaert and the return of another former guest on the calendar, Robert Wun.


Learn more:

Why Does Fashion Need Haute Couture?

Fashion companies are using the age-old traditions of couture to drive different business strategies, writes Imran Amed.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Farfetch Seeks Last-Minute Bailout to Avoid Insolvency

Farfetch is in discussions with a liquidity provider to secure $500 million in emergency funding, in a deal that would also take the company private and wipe out shareholders, according to a report from The Sunday Times.

Exclusive: Audemars Piguet’s Maverick CEO Gets the Last Word

François-Henry Bennahmias faced down doubters as he leveraged popular culture to transform Audemars Piguet’s business. Ahead of his departure from the now-$2.6 billion brand next week, Bennahmias revisits his triumphs and setbacks, and hints at his start-up ambitions.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19