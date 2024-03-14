default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Modes Hires Simon Whitehouse, Plans London Store

Milan retail store Modes.
New chief executive Simon Whitehouse will oversee the opening of Modes' first London boutique later this year, adding to a network of stores across Italy, France and Switzerland. (Modes)
By

Italian retailer Modes has appointed Simon Whitehouse chief executive. Whitehouse, who previously led communications firm Reference Studios and JW Anderson, will take the reins from Aldo Carpinteri, who founded the retailer, then called Stefania Mode, in Trapani, Sicily in 1971.

Modes plans to open its first boutique in London later this year, adding to more than 20 stores across Europe, in glitzy resort towns in Italy, France and Switzerland, as well as Paris and Milan.

With the new store, set to open on Conduit Street in Mayfair, “Modes will be in a unique position, being able to offer visibility and community in the European fashion capitals of Milan, Paris and London,” said Whitehouse. “No multi-brand concept store has ever done that.”

The move comes in a brutal environment for multi-brand luxury retailers, as aspirational customers pull back on spending and key brands reduce their wholesale distribution, though Modes’ exposure to wealthy shoppers in destinations like St Moritz, Porto Cervo, Portofino, Gstaad and Forte dei Marmi, may provide it with a degree of insulation.

Learn more:

How to Recession-Proof Independent Retail

Even in a tough economy, small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new retail concepts and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Have We Hit Peak Red Carpet?

Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.

Who Decides War’s Plan to Redefine Americana

Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024