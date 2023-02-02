How to Recession-Proof Independent Retail

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
Emerging labels can catch the eyes of inundated buyers through savvy pitching, leveraging relationships with celebrity fans and compelling social-media profiles.
When even Glossier and Allbirds are signing deals with multi-brand retailers, it’s clear the go-it-alone era is over. Here’s how some new brands are building wholesale into their business plan from the get-go.
Investing in a VIP resale platform is another play from the e-commerce pioneer to win over luxury buyers and sellers.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.