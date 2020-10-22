default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Moncler Sees 'Encouraging' Signs After Better Than Expected Quarter

In the months between July and September, revenue dropped 15 percent year on year.
Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

MILAN, Italy — Italian fashion house Moncler posted better than expected third-quarter revenue but held back from providing a forecast for the important last quarter of the year because of surging coronavirus infections.

The reopening of shops in most regions during the summer helped sales to pick up strongly in China and South Korea and register "significant improvement" in the United States since August, though Europe remained weak because of a lack of tourists, the company said.

"We ended the third quarter with better results than we expected ... The signs we are seeing in October are encouraging, but we know we have challenging weeks ahead of us, made even more uncertain by the current global economic and health situation," Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

In the months between July and September revenue dropped 15 percent year on year at current exchange rates to 361.8 million euros ($428 million). That compared with an analyst consensus of 340.7 million euros.

Moncler has become one of the best-performing luxury groups in the sector after a makeover under Ruffini.

But with shoppers confined to home during lockdowns in its main markets, sales were down by about 50 percent in the second quarter after an 18 percent drop in the first quarter.

By Claudia Cristoferi; editor: David Goodman

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Kering Lags Luxury Peers

Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023