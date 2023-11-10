default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died

The former Gucci designer, who started his new role at the Aeffe-owned brand at the start of the month, was 46 years old.
Davide Renne is Moschino's new creative director.
Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino, has died. (Alessio Bolzoni)
By

Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino, died from a “sudden illness” on Friday, the brand’s parent company Aeffe said in a statement.

Renne succeeded Jeremy Scott at the creative helm of Moschino on November 1. He joined the house from Gucci, where he spent two decades, most recently as head of womenswear design.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moscino’s parent company Aeffe, said in a statement. “Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Renne, who was born in Follonica, Tuscany, studied at both the University of Florence and Polimoda in the late ‘90s. He began his career working with mentor Alessandro Dell’Acqua, before heading to Gucci in 2004.

On Friday, Dell’Acqua posted a tribute to Instagram honouring the late designer. “You will always be in my heart,” he wrote.

The author has shared an Instagram Post.You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future.
About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

