Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died

Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino, died from a “sudden illness” on Friday, the brand’s parent company Aeffe said in a statement.

Renne succeeded Jeremy Scott at the creative helm of Moschino on November 1. He joined the house from Gucci, where he spent two decades, most recently as head of womenswear design.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moscino’s parent company Aeffe, said in a statement. “Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Renne, who was born in Follonica, Tuscany, studied at both the University of Florence and Polimoda in the late ‘90s. He began his career working with mentor Alessandro Dell’Acqua, before heading to Gucci in 2004.

On Friday, Dell’Acqua posted a tribute to Instagram honouring the late designer. “You will always be in my heart,” he wrote.