MyTheresa Eyes China Expansion With New China, Asia Pacific President

The luxury e-commerce giant has appointed Steven Xu as president of China and Asia Pacific. In the newly created role, Xu will be responsible for all consumer-facing activities in China and the Asia Pacific market, as well as building out a team in the region, the company said.

Xu was formerly responsible for managing Ralph Lauren’s online business in the Asia Pacific region, and has also worked at British American Tobacco and Philip Morris on digital strategy in both the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.

He begins his new role at Mytheresa on July 1.

The Biggest Mistakes Luxury Brands Make in China

China is the world’s most important luxury market, but key business decisions concerning the country are still taken by Western executives based in Europe, resulting in common and costly mistakes, argue Luca Solca and Jasmine Zhu.