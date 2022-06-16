default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

MyTheresa Eyes China Expansion With New China, Asia Pacific President

Mytheresa has named Steven Xu as president of China and Asia Pacific.
Mytheresa has named Steven Xu as president of China and Asia Pacific. (Mytheresa)
By

The luxury e-commerce giant has appointed Steven Xu as president of China and Asia Pacific. In the newly created role, Xu will be responsible for all consumer-facing activities in China and the Asia Pacific market, as well as building out a team in the region, the company said.

Xu was formerly responsible for managing Ralph Lauren’s online business in the Asia Pacific region, and has also worked at British American Tobacco and Philip Morris on digital strategy in both the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.

He begins his new role at Mytheresa on July 1.

Learn more:

The Biggest Mistakes Luxury Brands Make in China

China is the world’s most important luxury market, but key business decisions concerning the country are still taken by Western executives based in Europe, resulting in common and costly mistakes, argue Luca Solca and Jasmine Zhu.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series