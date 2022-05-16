Nike Teams With Jacquemus For Its Latest Fashion Collaboration

Jacquemus confirmed a previously hinted-at tie-up with the sportswear giant, posting an image of a tennis court sandwiched between both brand logos on Instagram.

The French designer follows in the footsteps of luxury brands like Dior and Off-White, whose sell-out partnerships with Nike generated massive online buzz and commanded sky-high resale prices on the secondary market.

Jacquemus’ Nike collaboration will span clothing and footwear, with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus reimagining Nike’s Humara shoe. “It was important for the collection to be accessible, for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance,” Jacquemus said a the statement.

Jacquemus first teased the tie-up last September, when models sported an unidentified Nike sneaker in a shoot for his La Montagne collection.

The line will debut June 28 on Jacquemus’ website. It will also be available in Nike stores worldwide.

Learn more:

Virgil Abloh Speaks on Major Nike Partnership

The Off-White designer has reconstructed 10 iconic Nike models, including the Air Jordan 1, Hyperdunk and AirVaporMax in what some see as a promising ‘comeback’ play for the sportswear giant.