Luxury

Peter Do, Kiko Kostadinov Among At.Kollektive’s Latest Guest Designers

Nina Christensen, Peter Do, Kiko Kostadinov and Anne Holtrop.
(L-R) Nina Christen, Peter Do, Kiko Kostadinov and Anne Holtrop are At.Kollektive's new guest designers. (At.Kollektive)
By

At.Kollektive, a design project launched by leather supplier Ecco Leather, has tapped newly appointed Helmut Lang creative director Peter Do and London-based menswear designer Kiko Kostadinov, as well as Bottega Veneta and Loewe alum Nina Christen and Dutch architect Anne Holtrop, to guest design two limited-edition collections. The first collection will be presented during Paris Fashion Week on June 24.

Ecco Leather launched At.Kollektive to showcase the creative potential of leather in the summer of 2022 with guest designers Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Isaac Reina, Kostas Murkudis, Bianca Saunders and Bernard Dubois.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

