Riccardo Tisci Mentors Protégé Ahead of LA Show

Luis de Javier is set to show his Spring/Summer 2024 collection this Saturday in Los Angeles under the mentorship of big leagues creative director Riccardo Tisci. The ex-Burberry designer has given De Javier advice since they met last November via the photographer Steven Klein, and the two designers have been working together closely on the collection and the styling of the show.

”I saw a lot of purity and freedom in him, a true boundary-breaking spirit that reminded me of how feel-good fashion was in the ‘90s,” Tisci told BoF. “His sense of design is strong… so I tried to give him what I didn’t have, a guiding force that would allow him to be himself.”

Soon after exiting Burberry in September 2022, Tisci released work under his own name for the first time in 17 years. The designer’s friendship with Donatella Versace has long fuelled speculation that Tisci is being courted to succeed Versace, but his next moves remain unclear.

