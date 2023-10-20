default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Riccardo Tisci Mentors Protégé Ahead of LA Show

Luis de Javier and Riccardo Tisci
Luis de Javier and mentor Riccardo Tisci. (Renata Kaveh)
By

Luis de Javier is set to show his Spring/Summer 2024 collection this Saturday in Los Angeles under the mentorship of big leagues creative director Riccardo Tisci. The ex-Burberry designer has given De Javier advice since they met last November via the photographer Steven Klein, and the two designers have been working together closely on the collection and the styling of the show.

”I saw a lot of purity and freedom in him, a true boundary-breaking spirit that reminded me of how feel-good fashion was in the ‘90s,” Tisci told BoF. “His sense of design is strong… so I tried to give him what I didn’t have, a guiding force that would allow him to be himself.”

Soon after exiting Burberry in September 2022, Tisci released work under his own name for the first time in 17 years. The designer’s friendship with Donatella Versace has long fuelled speculation that Tisci is being courted to succeed Versace, but his next moves remain unclear.

Learn more:

Riccardo Tisci Reveals New Design Under Own Label

Actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel wore a custom black gown designed by Tisci for the premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

About the author
Vikram Alexei Kansara
Vikram Alexei Kansara

Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.

In This Article
Topics
People
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023