Three Films Produced by Saint Laurent Selected For Cannes Film Festival

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Louis Vuitton marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining the Kering flagship as it attempts to reignite growth under CEO Jean-François Palus and creative director Sabato de Sarno.
Watch revenues at the French leather goods powerhouse have surged since the launch of its H08 sports range in 2021. Now Hermès is hoping to keep up the momentum with a mechanical sports watch aimed at women called Cut.
From security checkpoints to spiking hotel prices, fashion brands are struggling to plan for the upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks — and separate fact from fiction — in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Games.
A court in Milan ordered a one-year receivership for Giorgio Armani Operations, described as an industrial company of the Armani Group, according to the ruling seen by Reuters.