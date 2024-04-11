Skip to main content
Luxury

Three Films Produced by Saint Laurent Selected For Cannes Film Festival

The news comes as luxury’s biggest players increasingly court the entertainment industry.
Luxury’s biggest players have increasingly courted the entertainment industry in recent years. (Saint Laurent)
By

Saint Laurent Productions, a film production subsidiary the French fashion house launched in April last year, announced it had co-produced three films chosen for the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s official selection in May.

The three films are: “Emilia Perez”, by Jacques Audiard, starring Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez; David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds”, starring Vincent Cassel; and “Parthenope”, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The brand collaborated with seasoned producers for each film such as Saïd Ben Saïd, a Franco-Tunisian producer whose hit film Elle took home 2017′s Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film as well as Best Actress for its star Isabelle Huppert.

In a press conference Thursday, Cannes Festival organisers including director Thierry Frémaux announced the selection for this year’s festival, whose jury will be chaired by Greta Gerwig. The Official Selection is Cannes’ most prestigious category, with red carpet premieres and a star-studded closing ceremony helping to draw international buzz for its signature mix of A-list stars and indie darlings.

The news comes as luxury’s biggest players ramp up their entertainment strategies. In February, LVMH announced the launch of 22 Montaigne Entertainment, a new platform that aims to connect its 75 maisons with the entertainment industry.

Learn more:

The Real Reasons LVMH Is Embracing Entertainment

The luxury giant is adjusting to a shifting media landscape that has made traditional advertising channels less effective but also opened up opportunities to tell niche stories on streaming platforms.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics

